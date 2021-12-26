Community meal brings hungry bellies and holiday cheer on Christmas Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The United Methodist Temple in Beckley is making sure everyone gets a hot meal on Christmas Day as they set up at the Carpenter’s Corner on Prince Street to provide ham, mashed potatoes, and all of the fixings a traditional Christmas meal brings, along with spreading a little bit of much-needed holiday cheer.

“The great part is seeing the smiling faces outside, that’s what draws me here, and it’s the love, the Christmas season.”

Due to COVID-19, the meal was take-out only, but people were lining up out the door to get their share, along with grabbing up some free hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter supplies.

And after another hard year for many, the volunteers at the church are happy they can provide this service to those in need, like the Daniel family, who have been helping out with the meal for nearly 15 years.

“I think this is like the fourteenth year, and she’s done it every year,” Helen Daniel says.

“Every year since I was 3 years old, so 14 years for me,” Mallory Daniel adds.

“She started out serving drinks and desserts at Temple,” Helen Daniel concludes.

And, another volunteer, Peter Brown, flew in all of the way from Seattle just to help out at the meal, and he’s letting it be known that this annual community lunch is feeding more than hungry bellies, but uplifting people’s spirits through such difficult times.

“There’s something that warms your belly but also warms your heart in here,” Brown says.

The United Methodist Temple also offers a program called FOLK– Feed Our Local Kids– and every Wednesday night the church bags up food to send home with the children.

For more information about the church and the services they offer to the community, you can visit them on their website.

