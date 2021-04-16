Community Connections offers drug disposal kits ahead of National Drug Takeback Day

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A national drug takeback day will take place next Saturday, April 24.

As well, between now and next Saturday local nonprofit Community Connections in Princeton is offering free drug disposal kits to anyone that wants one.

If you find yourself with leftover medications that could be dangerous if left unattended, you can dispose of them yourself with a kit, or participate in the drug take back event.

You can take unused medications to a participating site during the DEA sponsored Drug Takeback Day. Find a local collection site by visiting the Take Back Day website.

