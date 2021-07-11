Community block party held at local church in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley fired up their grills and gathered together after their regular Sunday service for the annual community block party.

“We are going to be having hamburgers and hotdogs, lots of food, fun, fellowship time for everybody,” says Jonathan Wolle, youth pastor at Calvary Assembly.

A lot of fun it was, with a little something for people of all ages to take part in– from inflatable kid zones, slip n’ slide style crud runs for the older kids, a cornhole tournament, and even a small car show on the parking lot.

“This year we’re doing it just a little bit bigger than we have in the past years. In the past, we’ve done almost all of these elements minus the car show and the crud run, that’s new this year,” he says.

Not only was the regular church congregation showing up to take part in the fellowship and fun, but the whole community, which is what this annual block party is all about.

“It’s absolutely awesome being able to do things and feel like the body of Christ has fellowship together,” Wolle says. “That’s the whole goal, we want people to know what Jesus has done for them when he died on the cross, that’s why we’re having service first, but anybody who comes, we just want to show them the love of Jesus.”

Some of the cars that rolled onto the church lot had even been featured in the Friends of Charity Auto Fair this weekend.

While the church loved having everyone out for the block party, they would also love to see you at their regular services. You can find them online at outoftheboxchurch.com or by searing Calvary Assembly on Facebook.

