Comedian Dan Alten to host stand up show at Fayetteville Southside Junction Tap House on September 21

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Dan Alten will return to Fayetteville tonight to host a stand-up show at Southside Junction Tap House. The event will start at 8:00 pm, and admission is $10.

Hailing from Kentucky, Dan Alten has toured the nation headlining shows in 30 states. He has opened shows for Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Sarah Sherman from SNL, Johnny Pemberton, Hari Kondabolu, DJ Doug Pound & David Leibe Hart from Tim & Eric.

Alten has recorded two albums, written a zine, and filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime stand-up show. The comedian promises “you will enjoy him and if not you can shoot a firework at his head.”

