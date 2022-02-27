College Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 26

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
#20 Texas 82, West Virginia 81
Concord 90, Glenville State 80
Salem University 96, Bluefield State 93
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
University of Rio Grande 88, WVU Tech 86
#1 Glenville State 96, Concord 53
Bluefield State 90, Salem University 77
COLLEGE BASEBALL
West Virginia 9, Charlotte 2
Charlotte 5, West Virginia 4
Marshall 13, Northeastern 3
Marshall 3, Northeastern 2
Bluefield State 4, Concord 3
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Concord 8, Coker 7
Bluefield State 13, Young-Harris 0
Marshall 9, Howard 2
Marshall 6, Campbell 3
