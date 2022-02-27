College Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 26

By
Samantha Casano
-

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

#20 Texas 82, West Virginia 81

Concord 90, Glenville State 80

Salem University 96, Bluefield State 93

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

University of Rio Grande 88, WVU Tech 86

#1 Glenville State 96, Concord 53

Bluefield State 90, Salem University 77

COLLEGE BASEBALL

West Virginia 9, Charlotte 2

Charlotte 5, West Virginia 4

Marshall 13, Northeastern 3

Marshall 3, Northeastern 2

Bluefield State 4, Concord 3

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Concord 8, Coker 7

Bluefield State 13, Young-Harris 0

Marshall 9, Howard 2

Marshall 6, Campbell 3

