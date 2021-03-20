Collectors can now buy, sell, and trade comics at a local outlet

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Comic Castle held their first-ever comics, cards, games, and toys swap Saturday where, for a small fee, collectors had the opportunity to set up a table and buy, sell, and trade these collector items. This unique outlet has been open since September right inside Peddler’s Market Antique Store in Beckley, and so far, it has seen success in allowing collectors to utilize the market in a more traditional way.

“We have a lot of collectors in the area, and right now the only place to really buy things is large retail stores, so competition is a lot greater,” says Thomas Moseley, owner of Comic Castle. “This is for the collector to be able to just come in and buy, sell, trade, and get things they need for their collection.”

Anyone interested in collecting or who has valuable comics, cards, games, or toys to sell can stop by Comic Castle and see what they can offer.