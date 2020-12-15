Colby Piner wins Fulton Walker Award

WOAY – Greenbrier East senior Colby Piner is the 2020 winner of the Fulton Walker Award. The award, which is decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, honors the top special teams high school football player in West Virginia.

Piner returned 17 kicks for 715 yards and four touchdowns; he returned the opening kickoff of the season for a score against Woodrow Wilson, and also returned first-quarter kickoffs for scores against Oak Hill & Sissonville. He also returned five punts for 100 yards.

Piner also made an impact on offense, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and recording almost 500 receiving yards. He was a first-team All-State selection as a utility player.

The Spartan senior will be formally presented with the Walker Award at the Victory Awards Dinner in May 2021.