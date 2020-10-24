Coda Mtn. Academy launches fall semester of Coda Engage

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Coda Mountain Academy continues its regular Coda Inspire program in schools but this year, they add something new to the mix.

“Having that after school component in Inspire gives kids the ability to still participate in a lot of the core programs Coda has offered since the beginning like the music program, arts and robotics,” said Azaleah Davis, a program coordinator for Coda.

Over the summer, Coda launched a pilot program to reach kids despite the pandemic.

“We’ve really been worried about kids who are isolated and are stuck at home without the support academically that they need,” said executive director Esther Morey. “We’re trying to adapt Coda programming to meet the current crisis that we’re in.”

While Coda Inspire will continue as usual, Coda Engage will reach kids who are homeschooled or don’t have to regularly check in with a teacher.

“The good thing about Coda Engage is we can now serve homeschool students as well as those who are unable to participate in after school programs,” said Davis. “We also have the addition of the tutoring aspect such as reading and math classes.”

Through Coda’s programs, kids get the chance to build new skills and learn new strengths like budgeting and how to take advantage of stocks and bonds.

“You learn along the way that kids understand a lot more than you think they do,” said Davis. “It just [takes] presenting it to them in a way that seems fun or engaging.”

Kids participating in Coda programs are required to socially distance, wash their hands and wear masks. As staff prepare for next week’s kickoff, they couldn’t be more excited to watch kids grow.

“Coda Engage is in that open, free, innovative environment since we have the indoor and outdoor components of it,” said Davis. “Just using that thinking is how we shaped the curriculum side of Engage.”

In order to ensure kids get a well rounded, healthy education, Coda Mountain Academy works to get them involved in stem classes, art and even physical activities like skateboarding. you can enroll your child on their website.