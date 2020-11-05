Coda Mountain Academy expands facilities to prepare for winter

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Coda Mountain Academy expands its building to accommodate for winter weather.

The fall semester of Coda Engage is happening now, but as temperatures drop, it makes outdoor activities a little difficult. To solve the problem, Coda Mountain Academy closes off an outdoor area to create a room for drum lessons. That isn’t all it could be used for.

“I’m sure it will go through a thousand lives,” said executive director Esther Morey. “Every time that Coda changes up and offer something new, we ook at the property and say ‘maybe will put violins in here this time,’ or ‘put the legos in there.’ You never know.”

Coda Engage is still accepting applications for enrollment. You can find out more on the Coda Mountain Academy website.