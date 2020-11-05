Coda Mountain Academy expands facilities to prepare for winter

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Coda Mountain Academy expands its building to accommodate for winter weather.

The fall semester of Coda Engage is happening now, but as temperatures drop, it makes outdoor activities a little difficult. To solve the problem, Coda Mountain Academy closes off an outdoor area to create a room for drum lessons. That isn’t all it could be used for.

“I’m sure it will go through a thousand lives,” said executive director Esther Morey. “Every time that Coda changes up and offer something new, we ook at the property and say ‘maybe will put violins in here this time,’ or ‘put the legos in there.’ You never know.”

Coda Engage is still accepting applications for enrollment. You can find out more on the Coda Mountain Academy website.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

