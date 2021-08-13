Coca-Cola workers reach agreement, strike cancelled

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Coca Cola workers won’t be going on strike after reaching a new contract agreement.

The Teamster Local 175 Union came out last month with a warning to go on strike if their wages and healthcare costs didn’t improve.

After planning to go on strike this week, negotiations resumed with the company and now the local workers will now be receiving a $1.80 per hour wage increase.

“The employees are getting more money, and they’re paying minimal increases for their health coverage,” Union President Ken Hall said. “So it turned out to be a good deal. We’re certainly glad we were able to resolve this without affecting the customers.”

This isn’t the first time the local Coca Cola workers in Bluefield planned to go on strike. A similar issue happened in 2018, and saw a strike that lasted 21 weeks.

