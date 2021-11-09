Coaxum reflects on BSC’s first football season back

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – It was in August 2020 that Bluefield State College announced it would more than double the number of varsity athletic sports, including the return of football. That October, the school named Tony Coaxum as head football coach.

13 months following Coaxum’s introduction, their first football season back is complete.

Bluefield State was originally scheduled to St. Anselm on November 13, but the game was canceled with no makeup. The Big Blue finish the 2021 season 4-3.

Coaxum reflects on the positive over the last year-plus, as he says recruiting will be easier in the future now that more people know what Bluefield State is about; he is encouraged by the positive attitude from students and the community to continue moving forward.

Related