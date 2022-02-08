Coach files complaint against police in basketball scuffle

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A high school coach has filed a complaint alleging two West Virginia State Police troopers used excessive force when detaining him after a scuffle at a girls basketball game.

Eugene “Gene” Nabors, an assistant coach of the Woodrow Wilson High School girls basketball team in Beckley, filed the complaint Wednesday in U.S. District Court, The Register-Herald reported.

“The force used on Gene Nabors by the WV State Police is excessive, inexcusable, malicious, and actionable under the law,” attorney L. Dante’ diTrapano said.

State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy declined to comment on pending litigation.

The complaint stems from an altercation on Feb. 11, 2020, during a girls basketball game between Woodrow Wilson High School and Greenbrier East High School, which have a longstanding rivalry.

