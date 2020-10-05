Clay County man faces drug charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Clay County man is facing drug charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, early Monday morning, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the Gauley Bridge area of Fayette County.

The Deputy executed a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of methamphetamines with a street value of approximately $6,500.00.

James K. Scott III, 38 of Clay, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.