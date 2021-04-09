Clay County man behind bars in Fayette County on several charges

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WOAY) – A Clay County man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Thursday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Brookside Ministries Church in Mount Carbon regarding an alarm activation.

Upon arrival, a window was found to have been opened. While clearing the structure, the deputy encountered a subject with a flashlight who then attempted to evade. The male subject was eventually secured by law enforcement in the church. In his possession were items belonging to the church. The subject attempted to provide a false identity to the officers.

The Deputy was aided on scene by the Montgomery and Smithers Police Departments.

Christopher Norman Graham of Procious (Clay County), is charged with Daytime Burglary, Destruction of Property, Obstructing an Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. It was also found that Graham was wanted out of Kanawha County for parole violations.

