GAULEY BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Clay County man is facing drug charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Gauley Bridge last night.

A search of the vehicle found multiple individually packaged units of heroin and methamphetamines, weight scales and a sum of cash.

Matthew D. Evans of Lizemores is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.

