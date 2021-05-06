Class AA Quarterfinals: Bluefield vs. Poca

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield boys basketball witnessed the final seconds of Hampshire’s upset over AAA top seed Robert C. Byrd, and the Beavers were hoping to produce an upset of their own in the Class AA quarterfinals against Poca.

However, the Dots were able to gain momentum in the second half, going on to win 49-42. Bluefield finishes the year 9-10.

The Beavers responded from a seven-point deficit in the first quarter to pull within two at halftime, but Poca continued to make baskets throughout the second half, with three players reaching double figures. Ethan Payne scored 17 points, while University of Virginia commit Isaac McKneely scored 14.

Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller led all scorers with 18 points. After the game, head coach Buster Large was optimistic that the Beavers can return to Charleston next season.

