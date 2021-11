FARMINGTON, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal between Bluefield & North Marion!

The Beavers started the game with the momentum, and although North Marion rallied to tie the game 14-14 in the third, Bluefield regained that momentum in a 35-21 win. The Beavers head to Independence next week with a spot in the Super Six on the line.

