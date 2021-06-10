City of Princeton anticipating return to Fourth of July fireworks celebration

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The City of Princeton is gearing up for their annual Fourth of July Celebration.

The city’s fireworks display is a decades-long tradition, and is often paired with live entertainment. Last year’s gathering was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the display was still put on.

According to County Commissioner Greg Puckett, this year they’re hoping to hold a gathering once again.

“So I think what we’re seeing is, we’re restructuring how we promote our county and how we connect our communities,” Puckett said. And, concert venues and being together in this kind of fashion is a great way to do that.”

In their recent meeting, the County Commission granted $3,000 to the Princeton Rescue Squad, who’s in charge of putting the show together.

