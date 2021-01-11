City of Montgomery still negotiating with WVU Tech to acquire physical fitness center

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Montgomery is working to acquire a physical fitness center.

The Neal D. Baisi Athletic Center was left over when WVU Tech left the city in 2017 and was taken over by the YMCA some time ago.

However, the YMCA permanently left the location last year and since then the building has remained vacant.

The mayor of Montgomery Greg Ingram says the city has been negotiating with WVU Tech for some time to take the building over.

“It is a very expensive building, and it’s a big building. It also needs some improvements to it. We’ve produced a five year budget to try and see what the gap is and how many memberships we’ll need to keep it running,” Ingram said.

One use the building has seen since the YMCA left was by the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, as cadets will occasionally use it for activities.

If acquired, the Baisi Center would be used as a community and fitness center by the city. Ingram added that because Montgomery intersects with four different counties, the center could be used by the entire region.