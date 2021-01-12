City of Montgomery nearing beginning of construction for new ammunition plant offices

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Montgomery is close to beginning the construction of a new office building.

Ranger Scientific has been working with the city for years to demolish a former high school and prepare a site for the office and training locations of an ammunition plant to be built in the town of Belle. The site has most of the prep-work already done, including the stripping of utility lines, but the city is still waiting on some documentation.

“Ranger Scientific is going to be a very good community citizen here, they’ve already demonstrated that. They’re very community-oriented and we’re looking forward to working with them in the future,” said Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram.

Once built, the office will lead to roughly 12 jobs, and the plant itself is expected to provide 100-200 jobs.