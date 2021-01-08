City of Montgomery inching closer to beginning of construction for new apartments

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Montgomery is taking steps to bring affordable housing to seniors.

Cavalier Heights is the name of a housing development project that’s been in the works for nearly two years. The goal is to repurpose the old WVU Tech College of Business and Economics building and transform it into senior living apartments.

Montgomery’s mayor Greg Ingram says it’s one of the many steps the city has taken to spur economic recovery.

“When you take a college out of a small town like Montgomery, it calls for some major economic recovery. The city government here has been very aggressive and went after different things to fill these buildings and fill this void since WVU Tech left,” Ingram said.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this Spring.