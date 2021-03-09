City of Bluefield searching for new city manager

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield is looking for a new city manager.

Current City manager Dane Rideout has decided to step down from the post to be closer with his family. Rideout has served in the position for years and has helped spearhead multiple projects to improve the city.

Ron Martin, Bluefield’s Mayor says they are currently holding interviews for the position.

“We’re hoping to keep the momentum we’ve had over the past couple years,” Martin said. “Dane’s been instrumental in a lot of progress in the city and we’re anxious to keep that moving.”

Rideout’s last day as city manager will be in mid-April.