City of Bluefield looking to renovate downtown buildings

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield is looking into renovating their downtown.

The Bluefield Economic Development Authority is planning to submit a grant application that would let them assess some of their older buildings in the 400 block for environmental issues.

The economic development authority’s executive director says the assessment is necessary before they begin renovating their downtown 400 block.

“The city owns the 400 block. There are seven buildings in that 400 block and they’re older buildings. Some built in the early 1900’s through the fifties. Typically with old buildings, you’ve got asbestos and other environmental issues. So we are applying for a grant through the EPA to ebate the environmental issues,” Spencer said.

The grant is worth $500,000 and the city will know in 2021 if it was accepted.