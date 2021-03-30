City of Bluefield holds groundbreaking for new transfer center

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield holds a groundbreaking for the new Bluefield Transfer Center.

Its to serve as a place where passengers can wait for their ride when connecting onto different lines.

Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout says this will help support the vast network of residents who depend on the Bluefield Transit System, especially those who commute to work or school.

“Within 50 miles of Bluefield are nine colleges or universities,” Rideout said. “One college inside our city limits and one on our border.”

At the groundbreaking were multiple state and federal politicians. Senator Shelley Moore Capito made an appearance, and stressed the importance of providing safe transport for residents.

“It’s important for transporting workers and families, it’s important for quality of life,” Capito said. “It’s important for people to feel safe.”

Also at the groundbreaking was West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Byrd White, who helped spearhead the project in it’s beginning stages. He said Governor Justice was all for the project when it was pitched to him.

“He gives me his standard answer when I ask him something which is: Get it done,” White said. “By bringing the government, the Shot foundation and the State Transit Authority, we’re finally able to get this started.”

Justice was also at the ceremony, where he congratulated the city and its residents for being able to get through so many hardships during the years and still make progress on making the city a better place to live.

“You took cannonballs to the stomach like you can’t imagine and you’re on the move doing greatness beyond belief,” Justice said. “From my standpoint, it’s just and honor to help.”

The Transfer Center when complete will be a fully functioning rest area for use when connecting onto different bus lines. It will provide restrooms and shelter for patrons while they wait.