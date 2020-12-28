City of Bluefield extends Holiday of Lights to January 3rd

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield is extending their Holiday of Lights.

After putting up more than one million lights in the city park, the community has come out in droves to see them light up the night. The display unfortunately had to close for a few nights due to weather, and the community support is still high, so the city decided to keep the attraction up for a few extra days.

Marie Blackwell with the City of Bluefield says it was extended due to the immense support, and the chance to provide a safe activity for families.

“We’ve had such a positive response from the community and out of state visitors. We believe people are just looking for something to do that is safe and family oriented. And we just wanted to extend it a few days to give people more opportunities to see it,” Blackwell said.

The lights will stay up until January 3rd. The attraction is available Sunday – Thursday 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M., and Friday – Saturday 6:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.