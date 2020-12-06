City of Beckley sees great turnout with reverse Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The city of Beckley held their reverse Christmas parade this morning.

The reverse parade was put on in caution of the pandemic, where instead of the parade driving through town, spectators drive by the parade. It was held at the Raleigh County Convention Center, with dozens of floats and participants.

One group was from the Beckley Dance Theater, promoting their annual performance of the Nutcracker.

“We are promoting the Beckley Dance Theater Nutcracker for 2020. I think it’s really good to see the people of Beckley since that’s where we’re from. We get to show ourselves to them,” one participant said.

The city also passed out goody bags to families with children.