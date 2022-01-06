City of Beckley Public Works prepared for latest snow storm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley is getting ready for tonight’s snowfall.

The city says they have roughly 500 tons of salt and cinder to treat the roads, and will have 10 trucks on the road at any given time.

The Public Works Department covers 520 streets across Beckley, which equates to roughly 100 miles of roadway.

Director of Public Works Jerry Stump says people should stay home and keep off the streets if possible.

“We’d like for people to of course be careful. Not be out if they don’t need to be. If they have a driveway, try to use it. Because that helps us navigate the streets a bit better.”

