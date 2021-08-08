City of Beckley planning a number of upcoming events

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – From a Kid’s Festival, a Honey Festival, a chili night, to a festival entirely dedicated to the celebration of Appalachian culture, the City of Beckley is planning a number of exciting events during the end of August and lasting through until the beginning of October.

The biggest of these events is the Appalachian Festival, a two-week-long festival from Aug. 21-28, that supports businesses and organizations in the community as well as recognizes the culture and all there is to celebrate.

“It was created to extend the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Festival which this year will be called the Makers Market and also will combine a business show, that’s the same weekend Aug. 27-28. It’s just a festival that kind of celebrates the end of summer and the creativity in the Appalachian culture and the community,” says Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events.

Beckley Events is also planning to hold a WVU Tech student orientation on Aug. 17, the Honey Fest on Aug. 21, the Kids Classic Festival on the week of Sept. 5-11, and Chili Night on Oct. 2. You can go to https://beckley.org/city-event-calendars/ to see the full lineup.

