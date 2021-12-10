City of Beckley looks to acquire Pinecrest Business and Technology Park

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley is potentially acquiring a local business and technology park.

The Pinecrest Business Park in Beckley is home to multiple offices and businesses, and 146 acres of the property may be transferred to the city in the coming months.

Pinecrest’s goal is to transfer the ownership and have the city step in to bring in new business and spur economic development.

“You raise the number of businesses, you raise the number of businesses, they bring their families,” Beckley Recorder and Treasurer Billie Trump said. “The economic development potential of this area is maybe the best in the state right now.”

The city will not be charged directly for the technology park, but will be responsible for bringing in new business to the park and it’s upkeep.

The city council will meet in early 2022 to discuss the transition further.

