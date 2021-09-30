City of Beckley looking into options for deteriorating downtown building

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley is looking into demolishing a downtown building. The building at 227 Prince Street has shown significant signs of deterioration.

Just last week the city put up a barrier and closed part of the street the building is next to, as well as parts of the sidewalk.

According to Billie Trump with the City of Beckley, they were concerned with bricks bulging out of the side. And those concerns came true when just a few days later multiple bricks fell out of the building and onto the street below.

“We’re trying to be as proactive and safe as we can,” Trump said. “A number of bricks had fallen down to the side, and it looks like maybe even the front has been compromised somewhat.”

The building was constructed sometime in the 1930s, and it hasn’t been used for at least the past ten years. The city bought the building roughly three years ago for $111,000.

There were plans to demolish the building earlier this year back in March to make space for a new parking lot, but the idea was put to the side when some council members wanted the Historic Landmark Commission to look at the building first, and help preserve the downtown historic district.

Since last March, the building has deteriorated even more.

“When something’s not used, it automatically begins to deteriorate, and that looks to be the situation here.”

The city is planning to meet soon to discuss a potential demolition, but an official vote on the matter will likely not take place until the next city council meeting in October.

