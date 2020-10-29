City of Beckley announces fall leaf pick-up schedule

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley announces fall leaf pick-up.

The City of Beckley fall leaf pick-up is scheduled to begin on November 16, 2020. All items to be picked up must be curbside before 7 am Monday, November 16, 2020.

Leaves must be placed in plastic bags. Brush or limbs no larger than 2 inches in diameter. Any branches larger than 2 inches will not be picked up. All items to be picked up are to be placed within five feet of the curb for pick-up.

There will be no return trip to any street once that street’s collection has been completed.