City of Beckley announces fall leaf pick-up schedule

By
Tyler Barker
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley announces fall leaf pick-up.

The City of Beckley fall leaf pick-up is scheduled to begin on November 16, 2020. All items to be picked up must be curbside before 7 am Monday, November 16, 2020.

Leaves must be placed in plastic bags. Brush or limbs no larger than 2 inches in diameter. Any branches larger than 2 inches will not be picked up. All items to be picked up are to be placed within five feet of the curb for pick-up.

There will be no return trip to any street once that street’s collection has been completed.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR