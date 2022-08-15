City of Beckley and WVU Tech to host party for students and employees on August 16

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley and WVU Tech will partner to host a block party for students and employees on August 16. According to a WVU Tech media advisory obtained by WOAY, the “block party” will take place on 410 Neville Street in the first-floor auditorium from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Fourteen vendors and booths will attend to provide students with free goods, services, and resources.

Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns will perform at the event. United Bank, McDonald’s, HeBrews Coffee, Dragon’s Den, Visit Southern Wests Virginia, and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital are all confirmed to attend.

