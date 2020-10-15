Churches, organizations team up to offer Thanksgiving meal

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Last week, the Community Thanksgiving Meal at the Lewis Center was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Concerned that the cancelation may leave local residents hungry and alone this holiday season, local churches and organizations banded together to hand out meals on the Tuesday before the holiday. Churches like LifeBridge Assembly of God and Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle will help hand out classic meals to those in the county who need it.

“I believe people in the church are meant to be out in the community helping serve and showing people that we care,” said pastor of LifeBridge Assembly Thomas Carver. “It’s not just that we say ‘we love you, Jesus loves you,’ but we want to meet a need. Serving people around Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to be able to do that.”

To place your order for pickup or delivery, call or text Carver at (304) 578-9225 or Pastor Charles Schmuck at Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle at (304) 237-9514.