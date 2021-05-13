Children aged 12-15 already receiving first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After a federal decision made earlier this week, children aged 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Some children in our own communities have already received their first doses, and many more are expected over the coming weeks.

Children who want to receive the vaccine do need verbal or written consent from a parent or guardian.

According to the Fayette County Health Department, vaccinating children is incredibly important, as they are as likely to spread COVID-19 just as much as an adult

“Our goal is to reduce transmission in communities overall,” Health Officer Anita Stewart said. “And we know that by vaccinating this age group, we can get more people vaccinated, lower the risk of transmission and lower the overall incidence in our communities, keeping everyone safer and healthier.”

The Fayette County Health Department also plans to partner with local schools to vaccinate children in the near future.

