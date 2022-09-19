Child Passenger Safety Week is September 18-24

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed September 18- 24 as Child Passenger Safety Week in West Virginia. The week is dedicated to educating parents, grandparents, and caregivers about the importance of choosing, installing, and using car seats, booster seats, and seatbelts.

Two children under 13 years of age were killed every day in 202 in the U.S. while riding in vehicles. Motor Vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children and the latest research from NHTSA shows nearly half of car seats are misused. Correctly using size and age-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce these deaths.

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as part of the national observation for Child Passenger Safety Week.

Child Passenger Safety Week ends with National Seat Check Saturday on September 24, 2022. The GHSP facilitates Child Passenger Safety year-round with fitting stations across To find a fitting station near you, visit dmv.wv.gov/cps.

Parents and caregivers can access free online resources available at nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats. Notable resources on this site include:

Car Seat Types

Car Seat Recommendations

Find and Compare

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

Related