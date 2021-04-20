CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury deliberated a little more than ten hours over two days before coming to a decision.

Chauvin, wearing a mask in court, had no apparent reaction to the guilty verdict. His bail was revoked and he was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WOAY) – The former Minneapolis Police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes in May of last year was found guilty of murder and manslaughter.