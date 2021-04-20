CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

By
Jacob Comer
-
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WOAY) – The former Minneapolis Police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes in May of last year was found guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury deliberated a little more than ten hours over two days before coming to a decision.
Chauvin, wearing a mask in court, had no apparent reaction to the guilty verdict. His bail was revoked and he was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.
Sponsored Content

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR