Chase Minor signs with WVU Tech soccer

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Chase Minor will continue his soccer-playing career in Southern West Virginia, as the Oak Hill High School senior signed with WVU Tech.

Minor, who says he will study biology in college, has played center back for the Red Devils during their streak of consecutive sectional championships, which continued in 2020 even with the return to Class AAA. He says that success has prepared him for joining a Golden Bears team that has a proud history of its own; WVU Tech earned an at-large berth in the 2021 NAIA National Tournament and will play in the opening round Thursday.

Minor says staying close to home played a significant role in choosing WVU Tech, and is excited for the chance to play soccer at the next level.

