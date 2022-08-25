Charleston plans to transform former department store into sports complex

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s largest City has revealed its plans for the former Macy’s in the Charleston Town Center. The City plans to transform the location into the Capitol Sports Center, including an aquatic center, indoor turf field, elevated track, rock climbing wall, and wrestling, basketball, volleyball, and pickleball areas.

The complex will also include a large personal training area, including weightlifting and workout machines. City officials hope to host regional and national events at the sports complex while providing training facilities for West Virginia’s athletes.

