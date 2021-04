CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The Charleston Police Chief says the fatal shooting of a Capital High School student athlete is the number one priority for his department.

18-year-old K.J. Taylor was gunned down last night on Charleston’s West Side. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Central Ave.

Chief Tyke Hunt calls the shooting a senseless act and says he’ll pull out all stops to find out who is responsible.

Related