Charleston man faces felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Charleston man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

On Wednesday night, police responded to a burglary in the Page-Kincaid area. Upon arrival, deputies were told that a man, who the homeowner knew, entered her house without permission and locked himself inside her bedroom. She also said she heard him attempting to gain access to her banking information and credit cards.

Forest Hendricks, 32, of Charleston, was charged with the felony offense of Burglary and the misdemeanor offense of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

Hendricks was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and was unable to post a $50,000 bond. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

