Charles Sellers named Superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Gay Vietxke selects Charles Sellars as the new superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.

Sellars will also manage the Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River. He will start in his new position after the new year.

Sellars comes from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, where he served as superintendent since 2019. Before that, he served as superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site for five years.

He also served as acting superintendent of Canaveral National Seashore and Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. In 2012, he worked as the acting superintendent of Tennessee’s Fort Donelson National Battlefield and National Cemetery.

Related