CHARLES GILL, EVERETTE GILL, AND BRIAN WILLIS SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR 2016 MURDERS

Brian Willis, age 32, of Victor, was sentenced to prison for two consecutive life terms without parole. Willis was convicted in March 2021 of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson, and arson in the first degree.

Charles E. Gill, age 24 of Victor, was sentenced to forty (40) years in prison following his October 2019 guilty plea to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree arson.

Everette Gill, age 57 of Berkeley Springs, formerly of Victor, was sentenced to one to

five years in prison. In November of 2021 Gill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson.

On November 6, 2016, firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Willis Branch Road near the community of Victor, West Virginia. They discovered the remains of two people, later determined to be Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters. Autopsy results obtained several days later confirmed that both Skaggs and Watters had been shot and killed.

Charles Gill was arrested in July of 2018 for the murders of Skaggs and Watters, the arson of their home, and for conspiring together and with Everette Gill, Charles Gill’s father.

The investigation revealed that all three men discussed killing Skaggs and Watters for weeks prior to the murders, calling their plan “The Clean Air Act.” The investigation also revealed that the motives for the murders were personal revenge over theft, jealousy, disputes over illegal drugs and drug money.

The murders happened several days prior to the fire, and the fire was set intentionally to conceal any evidence of the murders.

These crimes were investigated by the West Virginia State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.

Related