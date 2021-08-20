Charity golf tournament held for an organization that helps kids struggling with abuse

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Nearly 30 teams hit the green at the Woodhaven Golf Course at Glade Springs Resort for the tenth annual Just For Kids Golf Classic that helps raise money for the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

“Just For Kids works as a team with local law enforcement, child protective services, and the prosecutor’s offices,” says Executive Director of Just For Kids, Scott Miller. “When they get a call about a child sexual or other abuse cases they call us. It’s a way for children to have a voice in a way that’s meaningful and that doesn’t traumatize them more.”

One of the main sponsors for the tournament was Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home along with about 100 other sponsors, as well as many teams of players consisting of businesses, first responders, and individuals all helping to make a difference with this life-saving organization.

“Without our work children’s voices don’t get heard, and children’s trauma is reduced by the work that we do,” he says.

What began as a simple fundraiser raising about $2,000 ten years ago has only grown every year, with this year looking to raise over $70,000 for the children that the organization helps.

“It’s wonderful, this afternoon when we started there were 120 folks out here ready to play golf and hearing the stories of how important their dollars are to make the work that we do possible,” adds Miller.

At the end of the tournament, awards are given out for men’s, women’s, mixed divisions, hole-in-ones, among other divisions.

This is Just For Kids’ 17th year of helping children and the community, and they are only improving throughout the work that they do. You can learn more about this organization and everything they do by going to jfkwv.com or finding Just For Kids on Facebook.

Related