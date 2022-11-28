Chapman selected as Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch names Cammie Chapman as Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services effective immediately.

Chapman’s appointment to the role is part of DHHR’s restructuring effort following an organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group. Chapman is the first deputy secretary since the group conducted the study.

As Deputy Secretary, Chapman will oversee the DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services.

Since 2018, Chapman has served as Associate General Counsel for DHHR and currently leads all legal aspects of the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services.

Additionally, Chapman has dedicated efforts to expand children’s mental health services as a point of contact with the U.S. Department of Justice in its partnership with DHHR.

Chapman has over 20 years of legal experience, working in various legal fields during her time in private practice. However, her focus has always been on representing children.

Before joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the Director of the Children Services Division.

She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from West Virginia University College of Law. Chapman also holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from West Virginia University. ”

“I am honored to continue to follow my passion and serve DHHR in this new role,” said Chapman.“Secretary Crouch and I share the same vision to move the Department forward to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable West Virginians.”

Related