Chamber of Commerce continues project to improve entranceways into Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce is working on adding power to several gateways leading into Beckley.

The chamber is hoping to increase the aesthetic value coming into Beckley to spur economic development. This project started many years ago to draw more attention from those coming into Beckley.

“It’s a collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Highways, the county, the City of Beckley,” said Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Michelle Rotellini. “And then we have five committee members who have been working specifically on the Glenn Morgan gateway. It’s a five year, five-phase program. So we’re going to address all parts of the county, every entranceway.”

The project is currently underway, with efforts expected to increase heading into 2021.