Causecon returns to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center over the weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley’s first-ever pop culture convention, Causecon made its three-day return to town.

The event brought in fans of fiction of all kinds, ranging from Pokemon to Star Wars. It’s a charity fundraiser that supports a local organization and its pursuit of helping out victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Everyone was happy to be back at the unique event for the fun, fantasy, and being part of a bigger cause to help those who suffer.

“It’s amazing to be back. We were very sad that we couldn’t do it the last two years and everyone understands why, but we’re just excited to see everyone again,” says a coordinator of the event, Desiree Christian. “And the funds are great because it all gets donated to AWAY, formally known as the Women’s Resource Center, it’s great.

Held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the event was now host to its fourth year. It was also host to many activities such as cosplay contests, video games, and tabletop tournaments, vendors, panels and classes, and more.

While the proceeds from the convention go toward a serious cause, the event itself is mostly about bringing fans together to have fun and celebrate an American favorite pastime– the pop culture enterprise.

“What we really try to do here is that a lot of young people don’t have an outlet, you know, it’s school or maybe at home, they get bullied a lot for the things that they like, so this is the place that they can come and meet like-minded people. If you really like Star Wars you’re going to find 10 people dressed as a Jedi here,” Christian says.

Since its inception, the event has expanded every year. While the event started out exclusively on the convention center side, it has now spilled over to every nook and cranny the premise allows.

The event started Friday morning and went on until Sunday.

