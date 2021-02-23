Catholic Church fish fry breaks records

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Catholic Church in Oak Hill is ready to serve anyone who wants some fish during lent this year.

The annual fish fry began last week to kick off the lent season and so far, the turnout has been record-breaking, despite the changes that had to be made. This year the fish fry is drive-thru only, but the church was not expecting the turn out that last week brought, so more adjustments had to be made to get the traffic through faster. However, the church is astounded and extremely grateful for the support the community has shown.

“We had a record-breaking first night last Friday, we served almost five hundred and fifty dinners in two hours,” says Laura Kiliany, a lead volunteer for the fish fry. “We are ready, we have plenty of food this week. We’re ready for seven hundred people if they want to show up.”

The drive-thru route is still the same, but it will be sped up to get the food out quicker.