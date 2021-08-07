Catching up with Isaiah Zaccheo

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – After coming close to setting a course record at Pipestem during a qualifier, Beckley native Isaiah Zaccheo was the top area golfer at the 102nd West Virginia Amateur this week.

Zaccheo was tied for the lead after the opening 18 holes, and would birdie his final two holes on the Old White course for a final round 70 to finish in seventh place at +3. With his high placement, Zaccheo automatically qualified for the 2022 amateur championship.

WOAY Sports caught up with Zaccheo about his plans for the upcoming fall, which include returning to Florida Gulf Coast University to continue with the Professional Golf Management program. He also plans to enter more tournaments ahead of next year’s amateur.

