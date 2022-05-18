Cass Elliot storytelling performance to be held at Love Hope Center for the Arts

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local actor, storyteller, and living history performer, Karen Vuranch will be bringing the iconic 1060s singer, Cass Elliot to life again.

The newest character played by Vuranch, Elliot was one of the singers in the band The Mamas and the Papas. Vuranch will be portraying her character at the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville this Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. before taking the performance on the road.

Vuranch says that Elliot was not only an important woman in rock and roll history but that she paved the way for many women trying to make a name for themselves despite societal trends.

“Cass also had something else that she did for women in America. She wasn’t thin, she was overweight, but when she became a star and acted like a star onstage, she became the patron saint for every girl that didn’t fit in in high school,” says Vuranch.

Tickets for the event are $7 per person.

For more information about the performance, you can call (304)-900-0029, or visit Love Hope Arts on the web.

