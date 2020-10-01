Car Care Month: Tips on keeping your vehicle running

By
Kassie Simmons
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While fall is just getting started, its not too early to get ready for winter.

Professionals say there are several things you should be sure are in working order.

Having good tires is a must when it comes to traveling in snow. You can check your oil and wipers on your own, but if you aren’t familiar with breaks and break pads, it’s best to leave that to your local service station.

“People try to do their brakes or their wheel bearings… and if you don’t understand what you’re doing with the brakes, you could get them on backwards,” said manager of Mr. Tire Todd Cottingham. “The rotors aren’t put on the right way and aren’t bolted up right. They mess up their wheel studs and their lug nuts because they’re cross-treading.”

A common problem Cottingham sees among clients is not checking and replacing coolants in the vehicle.

